Abstract Sphere

Abstract Sphere sphere dust wallpaper abstract cinema 4d
Had some down time so was playing around in Cinema 4D for the first time. Really easy programme to pick up and there are some great tutorials out there. For this piece I created the abstract sphere in cinema4D and brought it into Photoshop where I added some texture and colour correction.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
