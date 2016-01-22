Wanda Arca
Aerolab

Entretiempos - Promo video

Wanda Arca
Aerolab
Wanda Arca for Aerolab
Entretiempos - Promo video typo character illustration ui ux loop gif aftereffects promo video animation
Check the full video on
Vimeo

To download the game:
Download for Android
Download for iOS

Big thanks to the amazing @Aerolab team particulary to @Brian Moyano @Alejandro Vizio, @Pantufla Cuántica , @Alejandro Ramirez , @Gustavo Zambelli , @Carla Corrales also to our Super PM's: Ivan Moschcovich, Tomi Crom and the Dev's team :D

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
