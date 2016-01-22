Rupinder

Amar Jawan

Amar Jawan army art daily design flat icon india desiconography line minimal project vector
68th Army Day : Salute to the courage , Valour & Sacrifice of Indian Army

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
