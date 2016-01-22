Marissa He

Social network map

Marissa He
Marissa He
  • Save
Social network map connection map social network force map
Download color palette

A concept design to visualize social communications. The numbers are calculated actions to show activeness. Bigger numbers will make bigger portrait. It is just a map of communication trace.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Marissa He
Marissa He

More by Marissa He

View profile
    • Like