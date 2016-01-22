Emily DeVoll

Float On

Emily DeVoll
Emily DeVoll
  • Save
Float On blimp night sky stars balloons whale
Download color palette

I decided that I'm going to go through my old artwork and redo a lot of them in Illustrator. This is the first of them, hopefully my illustrator skills will improve as I do more. If you're curious, you can check out the original drawing on my Instagram @emmaleighdee.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Emily DeVoll
Emily DeVoll

More by Emily DeVoll

View profile
    • Like