Storybook Script

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Meet Storybook! You asked for longer swashes and bigger swirls - so here they are. This fresh, warm, decorative hand-lettered typeface is perfect for weddings, logos, stationery & more!
I've included 4 files of additional decorative glyphs. Everything you create will be a completely unique work of art. And so much fun!! The combinations are endless!
5 Lower-case styles with Swashes & Swirls
Stylistic Common Letter Combinations
Multi-lingual Glyphs Also with sashes and swirls!
International and Special Punctuation
100% accessible in all programs It's super easy to use. Just highlight the letter you want to change and choose from the alternate file of choice. Don't have and alternate glyphs panel? No problem. I've added all the additional characters into alternate files to easily access all the x-tras on the keyboard. I even included a map!
https://creativemarket.com/SweetType/472100-Storybook-Calligraphy-Script