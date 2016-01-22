Waffles-be an anchor campaign

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Congrats! Our new app is available on App Store and Google Play now. Search waffles. Search "Waffles" and you'll find it. :)
Waffles is an app for everyone to share interesting things that are happening near around you and get paid. You are the anchor of your life, and everyone can explore the world through your beautiful eyes.
Everyone will get a new ballot every day. Now you can cast your ballot for your favorite anchor! (This campaign available in Taiwan only.)
Download Waffles and give us some feed back.
Waffles | App Store | Google Play