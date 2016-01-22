Justin Ellis

Back to the Future Needles' Pick-up

Back to the Future Needles' Pick-up brown wheels stripes 80s ford automobile car red texture truck pick-up back to the future
Needles - What's the matter? Chicken? It's Needles' pick-up from the possibly time altering drag race at the end of Back to the Future 3. Let me know what you think.

Fun Fact: According to shortlist.com, Flea from the band Red Hot Chilli Peppers plays the character Needles'

