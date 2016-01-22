Scott Lewis

Straight Razor

Scott Lewis
Scott Lewis
  • Save
Straight Razor
Download color palette

Icon-A-Day for January 22, 2016. A straight razor for a grooming set that is part of my Quatro collection. I am currently on vacation without my laptop. This is an automated post using Drubbbler.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Scott Lewis
Scott Lewis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Scott Lewis

View profile
    • Like