Lina Chervenkova

Tiny Break Logo

Lina Chervenkova
Lina Chervenkova
  • Save
Tiny Break Logo coffee shop vector mindful pixels logo creator kit branding logo
Download color palette

My first Logo Creator Kit is almost ready, and here is one of the 30 premade logos in it. I can't wait to show you all of them next week!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Lina Chervenkova
Lina Chervenkova

More by Lina Chervenkova

View profile
    • Like