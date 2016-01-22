Rafael Cardoso

Shape properties

Shape properties color pallete tool mockup prototyping wireframe
Getting very excited about the new feature coming in 1.4.0.

Tster is a tool for creation of wireframe and prototyping, directly on your phone - https://goo.gl/u1GEZj

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
