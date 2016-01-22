Lena Zaytseva
Kultprosvet

Corporate identity for Kultprosvet

Lena Zaytseva
Kultprosvet
Lena Zaytseva for Kultprosvet
Hire Us
  • Save
Corporate identity for Kultprosvet kultprosvet flat simple identity corporate identity
Download color palette

*teaser*

Updating Kultprosvet's corporate identity.

The website will be updated next week, will shot you for a feedback ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Kultprosvet
Kultprosvet
Hire Us

More by Kultprosvet

View profile
    • Like