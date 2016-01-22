Paul Gernale
Canva

Happy New Year

Paul Gernale
Canva
Paul Gernale for Canva
  • Save
Happy New Year celebration feast new year elements icons illustrations
Download color palette

Happy New Year! Happy New Illustrations! Celebrate with these icons at www.canva.com

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Canva
Canva

More by Canva

View profile
    • Like