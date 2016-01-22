Anton Andersson Andrejić

Identity Brush Up

Anton Andersson Andrejić
Anton Andersson Andrejić
  • Save
Identity Brush Up graphic profile identity color scheme logotype logo
Download color palette

I did some spring cleaning and reworked my old logo to make it a little more modern and soft. Also created a new color scheme, I was sick of the old one. Can be seen in action at iamanton.se.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Anton Andersson Andrejić
Anton Andersson Andrejić
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anton Andersson Andrejić

View profile
    • Like