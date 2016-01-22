André Sheydin

Jan van Dorp Architektur logotype

Jan van Dorp Architektur logotype typography identity corporate design
Typographic and geometric optimization of the identity of the famous architect from Bonn, Germany.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
