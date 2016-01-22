Thomas Michel
Mention

Alert Illustrations

Thomas Michel
Mention
Thomas Michel for Mention
Hire Us
  • Save
Alert Illustrations boat mac blue interface ux ui mention step illustrations minimalist vetor icon
Alert Illustrations boat mac blue interface ux ui mention step illustrations minimalist vetor icon
Alert Illustrations boat mac blue interface ux ui mention step illustrations minimalist vetor icon
Alert Illustrations boat mac blue interface ux ui mention step illustrations minimalist vetor icon
Download color palette
  1. blue_version.png
  2. Section-illustration-3.png
  3. Section-illustration-2.png
  4. Section-illustration-1.png

Excited to share with you a first preview of our new Alert Creation process. I decided to partner with a talented freelance to add friendly & simple illustrations. The idea is to provide guidance on the flow in a serious and discrete way.

Illustrations: @Egor Kosten
Art Direction: @Thomas Michel

--

👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.

💙 Follow me on Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Mention
Mention
Social listening tool to get closer to your customers
Hire Us

More by Mention

View profile
    • Like