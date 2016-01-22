Alert Illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
Excited to share with you a first preview of our new Alert Creation process. I decided to partner with a talented freelance to add friendly & simple illustrations. The idea is to provide guidance on the flow in a serious and discrete way.
Illustrations: @Egor Kosten
Art Direction: @Thomas Michel
