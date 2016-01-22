Josh Head

4. Moon

4. Moon vector stars simple stroke project design illustration moon space
Today's illustration is inspired by one of my favorite people on dribbble @Aleksandar Savić I absolutely love this guys work, so I attempted to try his style. Please go check him out and give him a follow.

I'll admit it was pretty tough for me to get close to his aesthetic. But I think I got close enough :)

I'm primarily a UI / UX designer but I really love illustrations. So I'm pumping out different styles of the moon everyday so that I can work on my illustration skills. This project is purely for fun.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
