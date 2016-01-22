🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today's illustration is inspired by one of my favorite people on dribbble @Aleksandar Savić I absolutely love this guys work, so I attempted to try his style. Please go check him out and give him a follow.
I'll admit it was pretty tough for me to get close to his aesthetic. But I think I got close enough :)
I'm primarily a UI / UX designer but I really love illustrations. So I'm pumping out different styles of the moon everyday so that I can work on my illustration skills. This project is purely for fun.
View real pixels here