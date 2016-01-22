25th Photoshop Anniversary

25 UNDER 25 is a project to celebrate Adobe Photoshop’s 25th Anniversary in which 25 artists will make an art piece in their established style using their unique process.

I was very inspired of this campaign and in relation to that I created a special artwork combining custom 'cake-like' typography made in a three dimensional graphics with a movie cover inspired lights and effects. Colors and details is something I love and I believe design is based on those two things, so with this artwork I'm celebrating to their anniversary.



Happy Birthday Photoshop!

Full Project and behind the scenes can be found in my Behance account!

