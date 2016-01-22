Flayks

Lazy lifebelt

Lazy lifebelt life belt illustration after effects motion gif water buoy
"I told you I wanted to chill out alone!"

This buoy is drivin' crazy on the website of my new graphic design and obscure projects collective:
http://cetrucflotte.com (literally "this thingy floats")

She also hides some surprising stuff… let's click on it and… you will see our madness (but bring Google Translate with you, t'sin french).

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
