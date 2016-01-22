Rod Hunt

c/o Hops Magazine Cutaway Brewery Illustration

c/o Hops Magazine Cutaway Brewery Illustration pixel art cutaway business magazine editorial city cityscape people detail isometric illustrator illustration
Craft Brewery. Rod Hunt was commissioned to illustrate an article on Craft Brewers for Swedish craft brewing magazine c/o Hops for an article on sorting out the mutitude of different 'labels' for new craft beer and brewers.

See the full cover and project here
http://www.rodhunt.com/110605/8391481/portfolio/co-hops-magazine-cover-and-editorial-illustration

c/o Hops Magazine Cover and Editorial Illustration
