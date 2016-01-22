Grégoire Cheynier

sketch of previous project on my profile

Grégoire Cheynier
Grégoire Cheynier
  • Save
sketch of previous project on my profile lettering handlettering
Download color palette

sketch before vectorising

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Grégoire Cheynier
Grégoire Cheynier

More by Grégoire Cheynier

View profile
    • Like