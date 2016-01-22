Timo Kuilder

De Correspondent #2

Timo Kuilder
Timo Kuilder
  • Save
De Correspondent #2 rutger bregman correspondent cbs
Download color palette

Yay, drew a few illustrations for @decorrespondent. For an article by Rutger Bregman 'Ook onze statistiek wordt nu bepaald door de waan van de dag': https://decorrespondent.nl/3913/Ook-onze-statistiek-wordt-nu-bepaald-door-de-waan-van-de-dag/298022328604-6e763881

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Timo Kuilder
Timo Kuilder
Illustrator

More by Timo Kuilder

View profile
    • Like