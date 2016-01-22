Educational game about groundhogs

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Extensive type game Pacman. From 2 to 4 people. View from above.
Each player is a groundhog, the screen clearing with 4 dens. Marmots must collect the right amount of food for the winter. Predators and tourists hinder them in this. When a predator approaches too close, the player loses control of the groundhog, which flees to burrow. The punishment is the loss of a few seconds before it comes out of the burrow back. After a specified time winter comes. Whoever has the most food - wins.