Educational game about groundhogs

Extensive type game Pacman. From 2 to 4 people. View from above.

Each player is a groundhog, the screen clearing with 4 dens. Marmots must collect the right amount of food for the winter. Predators and tourists hinder them in this. When a predator approaches too close, the player loses control of the groundhog, which flees to burrow. The punishment is the loss of a few seconds before it comes out of the burrow back. After a specified time winter comes. Whoever has the most food - wins.