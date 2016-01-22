Impala Logo - WiP version

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
We've settled on a logo recently. Some of the line work needs quite a lot of tweaking but in the startup world there are more important things to be done pre-alpha. So we're focussing on getting the alpha version up and running.
Expect some rebounds closer to public launch later in the spring.
For more information visit http://useimpala.com