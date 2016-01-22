Andreas Dantz
Impala Logo - WiP version

Andreas Dantz for Brave & Hungry
Impala Logo - WiP version startup rough raw wip deer antilope logo useimpala impala
We've settled on a logo recently. Some of the line work needs quite a lot of tweaking but in the startup world there are more important things to be done pre-alpha. So we're focussing on getting the alpha version up and running.

Expect some rebounds closer to public launch later in the spring.

For more information visit http://useimpala.com

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
