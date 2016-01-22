Mario Milojevic

Tradelvl

Mario Milojevic
Mario Milojevic
  • Save
Tradelvl level color icon logo trade app game store
Download color palette

Website/app startup that allows people to buy/sell/trade video games and electronics via a listing format.
https://www.tradelvl.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Mario Milojevic
Mario Milojevic

More by Mario Milojevic

View profile
    • Like