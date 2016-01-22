Timothée Bart

R like Rose

R like Rose lettering flower rose florilege growing gif animation illustration l sisley nature cosmetics
A growing rose for Florilège, an app by Sisley Paris showing benefits of plants in cosmetic — designed with @Claire Delsemme & @Clémence Taillez.

Last of the series. And my favorite.

