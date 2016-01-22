tentape - case study

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I put together a small case study on Behance for our new side project.
See case study or visit product page
We are very happy about the positive feedback we got. If you have anything you want to talk about, feel free to contact us!
ps: next week we will release Beta 0.2, which will improve the way you hand in your presentations even more.