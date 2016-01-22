Ivan Jovanić

WIP - Saloni

user experience user interface ux ui responsive responsive design app ecommerce
I've been working on something really cool for the past three months and I want to share a small preview of this project.

I'm one of the co-founders of a new Serbian startup, and we're going to launch in February 2016. I'll keep you updated!

