Billy → Add Subscription

Hey guys,
We are working hard to get Billy to your iPhone as soon as possible!
This is the screen where you can fill in the contract details of a service. You can either fill in all the details to get the most out of Billy, or you can just enter the subscription costs and use Billy as a quick way to calculate your fixed costs.
If you haven't already, sign up for the newsletter to get notified when we launch!
Billy is on Twitter too.
Created with the @Yummygum team