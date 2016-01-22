Dyota Pratyaksa

Fire Fighter

Dyota Pratyaksa
Dyota Pratyaksa
  • Save
Fire Fighter fireman people illustration drawing
Download color palette

Comic like inking and coloring experiment.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Dyota Pratyaksa
Dyota Pratyaksa

More by Dyota Pratyaksa

View profile
    • Like