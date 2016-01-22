Corwin Harrell
Cultivate Colorado Site

Cultivate Colorado Site design web competition colorado cultivate
Forgot to rebound this once it went live, but here is the site we designed for our Cultivate Colorado competition last year. The competition offered local Colorado non-profit organizations the opportunity to enter and win pro-bono design and development services from thoughtbot. It was a great chance for us to get to know and to give back to the people working for the greater good in our community.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
