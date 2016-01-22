Linn Fritz
Cub Studio

Facebook Sports Stadium

Linn Fritz
Cub Studio
Linn Fritz for Cub Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Facebook Sports Stadium foamfinger cubstudio gif desig loop vector sport facebook
Download color palette

Another shot from the job we just finished for the nice people over at Facebook.

Check out the full video here:
http://newsroom.fb.com/news/2016/01/facebook-sports-stadium/

http://www.cubstudio.com/#/facebook-sports/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Cub Studio
Cub Studio
Hire Us

More by Cub Studio

View profile
    • Like