Catherine Wang

Day036 Specialoffer Cover

Catherine Wang
Catherine Wang
  • Save
Day036 Specialoffer Cover day036 dailyui fast button sans optimization shadow card popup special offer
Download color palette

Fast number and sans fonts smoothing the design. Simple but not empty. #dailyui #036

9c740a4f5849036181da926eca3b3f44
Rebound of
Day030 Pricing
By Catherine Wang
View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Catherine Wang
Catherine Wang
creates delightful visual designs.

More by Catherine Wang

View profile
    • Like