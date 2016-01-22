Rocketpanda studio

Medifast - Your year

Rocketpanda studio
Rocketpanda studio
  • Save
Medifast - Your year aftereffects toonboom animation framebyframe
Download color palette

Here are some tiny cuts from our latest work with Aggressive.

It was pretty amazing to produce and composite all that animated stuff; we love how fresh and vibrant it turned out!

You can have a look at the complete video here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/33053381/Medifast-Your-Year

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Rocketpanda studio
Rocketpanda studio

More by Rocketpanda studio

View profile
    • Like