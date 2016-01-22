Santino Calvo

Merry Happy #3 | Elvette

Merry Happy #3 | Elvette minimalism after effects character design character elf vector illustration vector art doodling doodle vector illustration
A series of animated doodles I created back in Christmas 2015.

Personal project.

