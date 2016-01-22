Kevin Lofthouse

Student Rental Site

Student Rental Site brochure flat responsive ui website
Starting from the ground up on Chester Student Lets website, I was responsible for UX, UI and some of the front end build on this project. They have already seen massive improvements in user sign up and conversions.

Produced by the team @ DotLabel

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
