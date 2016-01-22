Seth Coelen

Daily UI 070 | Event Listing

Seth Coelen
Seth Coelen
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI 070 | Event Listing calendar registration event event listing 070 dailyui daily ui
Download color palette

_____

This shot is part of my 100 Days of UI challenge.

Feel free to rebound or use this shot for inspiration.

You can reach me on Twitter @WhatsNewSaes

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Seth Coelen
Seth Coelen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Seth Coelen

View profile
    • Like