SAP - banner

SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software.
www.sap.com

The new font is leaning towards computer fonts, to represent
the SAP software products and business.
Giving the SAP logotype a unique and memorable look.

The lines are symbolizing the lines of program code.
The three letters are divided into 19 rows and 72 parts,
as a memory of the year SAP was founded. 1972 !

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
