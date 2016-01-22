SAP - banner

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software.
www.sap.com
The new font is leaning towards computer fonts, to represent
the SAP software products and business.
Giving the SAP logotype a unique and memorable look.
The lines are symbolizing the lines of program code.
The three letters are divided into 19 rows and 72 parts,
as a memory of the year SAP was founded. 1972 !