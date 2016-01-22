Petrick

Strongboards by Petrick

Petrick
Petrick
  • Save
Strongboards by Petrick strongman strong weightlifting design skateboarding skate
Download color palette

Weightlifting skateboard design.
You can order one of these babies here — www.skates.petrick.ru

All decks made in California

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Petrick
Petrick

More by Petrick

View profile
    • Like