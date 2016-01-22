Julianna Lacoste

President Rush Portrait

Julianna Lacoste
Julianna Lacoste
  • Save
President Rush Portrait gel pens free hand water color portrait sketch
Download color palette

CSU Channel Islands President Richard R Rush. I made this portrait for The Nautical yearbook publication coming out this May.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Julianna Lacoste
Julianna Lacoste

More by Julianna Lacoste

View profile
    • Like