Thanks for such a great response to the Illustrated Print Goods sale! They are flying out.

Already sold out of some designs and in the process of replenishing. You guys rock.

50% off all Etsy prints making them £5 until the end of January.

www.etsy.com/uk/shop/TorsoVertical

#ThankYou #Paper #Print #Poster #Plane #PaperPlane #Fly #Flying #Sold #SoldOut #Sale #Illustration #VectorIllustration #Design #BestVector