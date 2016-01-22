Sebastian Schäder

kymtrcs - trending key metrics

The idea of kymtrcs is to screen the most relevant startup news to extract the key metrics and categorize them into Finance, Marketing/Sales and Growth. We were integrated in the core team so we were attending most of the concept process and helped to make the final product.

Check out the full case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/32372637/kymtrcs-UIUX-Concept-Branding

