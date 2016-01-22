kymtrcs - trending key metrics

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The idea of kymtrcs is to screen the most relevant startup news to extract the key metrics and categorize them into Finance, Marketing/Sales and Growth. We were integrated in the core team so we were attending most of the concept process and helped to make the final product.
Check out the full case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/32372637/kymtrcs-UIUX-Concept-Branding