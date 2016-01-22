Paul Parson

tvOS parallax effect - Oculus Rift

oculus rift apple tv headset dark animation concept vr card app tvos
My first tvOS parallax effect attempt. Just a simple Oculus Rift concept for Apple TV.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
