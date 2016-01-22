Justas Galaburda

Best icons of the week!

Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
  • Save
Best icons of the week! discover hot air balloon fast clouds fly sky air hot balloon illustration outline icon
Download color palette

Weekly digest is here!
Cheers!

Check out the best icons of the week on my blog:
Week in Review. Best icons and icon sets.

Get More Dribbble Followers!
Learn single most important thing you must do now if you want to grow your audience

Worth checking out:
Icon Utopia Icon Shop Pinterest Instagram

7a5938372b8350d6c152c089362f7d61
Rebound of
Best icons of the week!
By Justas Galaburda
View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda

More by Justas Galaburda

View profile
    • Like