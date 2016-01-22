Alex Tass, logo designer

A letter mark, dynamic colorful blends, logo design icon [GIF]

A letter mark, dynamic colorful blends, logo design icon [GIF] letter mark monogram pointer up arrow letter mark geometric blend logo logo design a colorful dynamic animation animated gif
Dynamic visual exploration created for a logo design symbol, a letter mark - a colorful blend showing the letter A.

Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
