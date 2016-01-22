ALEX BENDER

Android Intro HCE card info

ALEX BENDER
ALEX BENDER
Hire Me
  • Save
Android Intro HCE card info finance banking ios iphone bank cover payment pay cards app ui ux
Download color palette

Don't forget check @2x
and press "L"

FOLLOW ME ON:
Twitter / Behance
Instagramm

BUY MY DESIGN ON:
CREATIVE MARKET

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
ALEX BENDER
ALEX BENDER
Each night, As you sleep, I Destroy the world 🍌
Hire Me

More by ALEX BENDER

View profile
    • Like