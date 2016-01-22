Joseph Allen Kohlhas

Kohl Haas

Kohl Haas personal symbol cabbage rabbit rabbit cabbage haas kohl
Optional symbol for a personal identity project. The literal translation of my last name from German is "Cabbage Rabbit."

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
