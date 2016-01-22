Mateusz Czajka
Inbbbox - Android navigation

Inbbbox - Android navigation floating button prototype ui material android inbox inbbbox
Hey Dribbblers!

Thanks for helping us with choosing the Android navigation. You chose the first version (7 out of 11 votes). Today we present full Android navigation with floating button.

Let us know what you think!

Have a great weekend :)

PS. you can read more about Inbbbox here. Follow Netguru team for updates.

