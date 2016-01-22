just some of the 300+ icons i made over the last 6 years for a client in Seattle. it is still an ongoing project for their home energy efficiency online audit. https://engage.energysavvy.com

it was required for all icons to fit inside 100x100px frame and to be technically accurate so i mostly used real object images as a reference.

client also wanted them to be “simpsons” styled meaning they should be fun rather than strictly realistically looking.

back then i didn’t know about 26.565 angle rule for isometric icons but i still think they turned out pretty nice.

hope you like them too :)

more to be seen here: http://bit.ly/1ZQQeBH