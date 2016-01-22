Cole Townsend
thoughtbot

Design at thoughtbot.

Cole Townsend
thoughtbot
Cole Townsend for thoughtbot
Hire Us
  • Save
Design at thoughtbot. marketing site landing page minimal recruiting thoughtbot.com typography web thoughtbot
Download color palette

Working on adding a little more spice to thoughtbot. In an upcoming refresh of the site, I did a first pass of the design recruiting page. Much love to the design squad for helpful critiques, encouragement, and direction!

thoughtbot
thoughtbot
Let’s make your product and team a success
Hire Us

More by thoughtbot

View profile
    • Like